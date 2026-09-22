64 vs 61 years old: No more delay in 2-decade divorce battle, warns Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has directed a family court in Bengaluru to finish a divorce case that has been pending since 2007 within two months, noting that both the husband and wife had been absent on several occasions during the long-running litigation.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti noted that the couple, now aged 64 and 61, have been fighting the divorce case for nearly two decades. She also warned the couple that “exemplary costs” would be imposed if either spouse approached the high court again with the intention of delaying the case.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the wife challenging a January order of the family court in Bengaluru which dismissed her application challenging the divorce proceedings.