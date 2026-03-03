6 years, 77 ‘preventable’ deaths: How illegal electric fencing, train hits are decimating Kerala’s wild elephants

NGT news: A report by the Kerala Forest Department submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has revealed that electrocution from illegal power lines, train collisions along forest corridors and explosive traps laid for wild boars have together claimed the lives of 77 wild elephants in the state in the last six years – deaths that authorities now concede were entirely preventable.
The figures were placed before the Southern Zonal Bench of the NGT in a suo motu case triggered by a July 19, 2024, news report highlighting the rising elephant mortality in the state.
While natural causes still account for the majority of elephant deaths, the tribunal was informed that human-induced factors, though numerically smaller, represent a serious and escalating conservation challenge.
“Human-induced causes accounted for 10.4 per cent of the mortality, representing a smaller volume but entirely preventable loss,” the report submitted by the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) to the NGT stated.
744 deaths in 6 years
The expert committee report submitted on February 4 recorded 744 wild elephant deaths between April 2019 and March 2025, averaging 124 deaths per year.
Natural causes accounted for 89.6% (667 deaths) of the total mortality, with disease being the leading factor at 12.10%.
The report highlighted rising mortality rates, particularly among elephants under 10 years of age, citing 40% of deaths in young ones to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus-Haemorrhagic Disease (EEHV-HD).
Based on population estimates ranging between 2,000 and 2,785 elephants, the annual mortality rate stands between 4.45% and 6.2%.
Officials maintained that the population remains “demographically stable” because the addition of about 168 calves annually, slightly exceeds the mortality average.
However, the report flagged worrying trends such as that mortality peaked in 2019–20 with 135 deaths and again in 2024–25 with 150 deaths.
Deaths consistently spike during the dry season from January to May.
Juvenile elephants are disproportionately vulnerable.
Preventable deaths: Electrocution tops list
Out of the 744 deaths recorded, 77 were classified as human-induced.
Electrocution alone accounted for 5.51% of total deaths, with incidents tripling over the six-year period.
Most cases were linked to illegal high-voltage fencing erected by farmers and exposed or poorly insulated power lines near forest fringes.
“Electrocution was identified as the leading unnatural cause,” the report notes, recommending strict regulation of electric fencing and infrastructure audits.
Train collisions in Palakkad
Transport accidents, including train and vehicle collisions, accounted for 1.08% of overall mortality, with the Palakkad forest division emerging as a hotspot for train hits.
Forest officials told the tribunal that mitigation measures in railway corridors are “critical to reducing accidental mortality.”
Infrastructure reforms, including insulation of power lines and safety upgrades in railway zones, were flagged as urgent priorities.
Preventable toll
While the report concludes that Kerala’s elephant population remains stable for now, it warns that preventable deaths, particularly electrocutions and transport accidents, pose a long-term threat.
“The present scenario calls for strict enforcement of infrastructural safeguards and disease surveillance mechanisms, while ensuring that conservation strategies evolve from reactive measures to proactive landscape management,” the report states.
For a state that reveres the elephant as both ecological keystone and cultural icon, the tribunal proceedings have laid bare a stark reality – the greatest danger to Kerala’s wild elephants is not nature, but human infrastructure and the choices that accompany it.
