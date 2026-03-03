6 years, 77 ‘preventable’ deaths: How illegal electric fencing, train hits are decimating Kerala’s wild elephants

Most cases of human-induced elephant deaths were linked to illegal high-voltage fencing erected by farmers and exposed power lines near forests. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: A report by the Kerala Forest Department submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has revealed that electrocution from illegal power lines, train collisions along forest corridors and explosive traps laid for wild boars have together claimed the lives of 77 wild elephants in the state in the last six years – deaths that authorities now concede were entirely preventable.

The figures were placed before the Southern Zonal Bench of the NGT in a suo motu case triggered by a July 19, 2024, news report highlighting the rising elephant mortality in the state.

While natural causes still account for the majority of elephant deaths, the tribunal was informed that human-induced factors, though numerically smaller, represent a serious and escalating conservation challenge.