Senior citizen couple faces ‘hardship’ due to 6-hour flight delay, IndiGo told to pay them Rs 1.2 lakh

The couple claimed that the passengers were forced to remain seated in the aircraft amid uncertainty and confusion, without adequate information or assistance from the airline. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Puducherry, has directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 20,000 litigation costs to an elderly couple after finding the airline guilty of deficiency in service over a nearly six-hour delayed flight.

A bench of S Mouttouvel (president) and members A S Suvitha and G Arumugam noted that the passengers were compelled to remain seated inside the aircraft for prolonged hours at Lucknow and Delhi amid uncertainty, anxiety and absence of proper communication or assistance from the airline authorities.

“The obligation of an airline extends beyond mere transportation from one destination to another and includes timely dissemination of information, effective coordination during contingencies, and ensuring reasonable comfort and dignity to passengers,” the commission noted in its order dated May 15.