525 child rape victims faced pregnancy in 5 years, Allahabad High Court slams ‘systematic denial’ of abortion

Allahabad High Court flagged systematic denial of abortion to child rape survivors in UP. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently expressed serious concern over what it described as a “systematic denial” of medical termination of pregnancy services and statutory protections to child rape victims in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Vinod Diwakar was hearing a plea filed by the grandfather of a 17-year-old rape survivor with intellectual disabilities, seeking termination of her pregnancy. The court noted that despite the survivor expressing her unwillingness to continue the pregnancy and despite her family approaching authorities, no effective action was taken for 54 days, causing the pregnancy to advance and ultimately resulting in the birth of a child.

Justice Vinod Diwakar passed a slew of direction to the state. Justice Vinod Diwakar passed a slew of direction to the state.

Referring to affidavits filed by the director general of police, the court noted that 525 cases involving pregnancies in unmarried child rape victims had been reported across Uttar Pradesh in the last five years.