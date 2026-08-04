52 children rescued, youngest 2, court rejects bail in trafficking case

The accused man has two wives and five children born out of each of the wives.

After an investigation led to the recovery of 52 children in a child trafficking case, with some of them being as young as two, three, four, and six, the Jharkhand High Court has refused bail to a man accused of abduction, holding that his gang had links to a wider trafficking network spread across states.

A bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Justice Arun Kumar Rai observed that the investigation revealed that the gang was involved in abducting children for begging and theft.

“The appellant has given a confessional statement and had also stated about some children kept at Silli, and consequently, several children were recovered. The appellant appears to be actively involved in human trafficking, and the tentacles have spread to the other states as well,” the August 3 order said.