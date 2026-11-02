50 visits, persistent pain: Disabled man wins Rs 1.4 lakh payout over ‘faulty’ artificial limb

After losing his left leg below the knee in an accident, a man spent nearly two years struggling with an artificial limb that caused him persistent pain and difficulty in walking. Despite allegedly making nearly 50 visits for repairs and adjustments, the problem remained unresolved. Now, a Chhattisgarh consumer commission has ordered the prosthetics manufacturing company to pay him Rs 1 lakh as compensation for physical and mental harassment.

A bench comprising president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupama Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri of the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 25,000 for the man’s travel expenses and Rs 20,000 as business loss.

“The minimum expectation was that the artificial limb would not cause any inconvenience or difficulty for at least a few months or a year. However, if the complainant was required to get the artificial limb repaired or its components replaced every month or every second or third month due to physical discomfort while walking, it could be concluded that there was a defect in the manufacture of the artificial limb. Despite repeated repairs, the defect could not be rectified, for which the opposite party was entirely responsible,” the October 27 order said.

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The commission noted that the complainant is a person with a disability and had to travel from his residence to Raipur on several occasions to get the artificial limb repaired, causing him mental, physical, and financial hardship.

Complainant loses leg in accident

The complainant lost his left leg below the knee in an accident. He approached a company that provides prosthetics to get an artificial limb fitted. The company provided him with a pneumatic artificial leg in May 2014, for which he paid Rs 2.02 lakh.

However, the complainant alleged that the limb did not fit properly and caused him pain and difficulty in walking. He claimed that despite visiting the company’s centre nearly 50 times between May 2014 and January 2016, the problem persisted and the company failed to provide a permanent solution.

The complainant further alleged that the company charged him Rs 41,000 during the warranty period for repairing the artificial limb. Claiming deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, he approached the commission seeking a refund, compensation, and reimbursement of expenses.

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The company denied any manufacturing defect, arguing that the artificial limb required periodic servicing and adjustments due to changes in the patient’s residual limb. It also maintained that the additional Rs 41,000 was charged for installing a knee turntable at the complainant’s request. A knee turntable is a prosthetic rotation adapter for an artificial leg.

Artificial limb caused persistent pain: Order

The commission observed that the artificial limb continued to cause the complainant pain and difficulty in walking despite repeated visits to the company’s centre for adjustments and repairs. It noted that the company had failed to establish that it informed the complainant, at the time of purchase, about the need for periodic servicing of the artificial limb.

The commission said that the complainant had to make several visits to the company’s centre over an extended period, but the problem with the fit and functioning of the limb remained unresolved. It also noted that the company charged Rs 41,000 for installing a knee turntable, claiming that it was done at the complainant’s request. However, the commission examined the company’s responsibility to provide proper service during the warranty period.

Holding the company deficient in service and guilty of unfair trade practices, the commission partly allowed the complaint and awarded the complainant Rs 1.45 lakh towards expenses, business loss, harassment and litigation costs.

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Takeaway

The judgement highlighted the responsibility of companies supplying assistive devices to ensure proper fitting, disclose maintenance requirements and address complaints effectively. It reinforces that repeated repairs without resolving a consumer’s grievance can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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