5 reasons why Gauhati High Court called action against cop an ’empty ritual’

The Gauhati High Court constable found the showcause notice issued by the disciplinary authority concerned to be not in adherence with the law. (Image is created using AI)

The Gauhati High Court recently called a disciplinary action taken against an unarmed branch constable “empty ritual and an idle formality”, reversing his removal from service order after observing that the disciplinary authority pre-conceived his guilt even before proceeding with the inquiry.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar was hearing the plea filed by Ukhundoi Brahma, an unarmed branch constable (UBC) who was removed from his service following a disciplinary action taken for allegedly failing to stop prisoners from escaping from the police van.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar noted that the petitioner was not given an adequate opportunity to represent against the enquiry report of the disciplinary proceedings.

“This court is of the opinion that even at the stage of the show cause notice, the Disciplinary authority had completely made up his mind and reached definitive conclusions about the alleged guilt of the petitioner herein. Consequently, the preconceived mind has rendered the subsequent proceedings an empty ritual and an idle formality,” the high court observed in its February 18 order