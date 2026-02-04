Months after 5 children get HIV ‘from Jharkhand hospital’, High Court tells police to register case immediately

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that despite the gravity of the incident, no FIR had been registered so far, compelling the families to approach the High Court. (File Photo)

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the immediate registration of an FIR in connection with five minor thalassemia patients being infected with HIV, allegedly after receiving blood transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district last year.

Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary, hearing a Writ petition filed on behalf of the affected children, ordered police to register the FIR “forthwith”. The court also directed that a copy of the FIR be supplied to the complainants and placed before the court through a counter-affidavit.

The case pertained to last October, when five thalassemia patients, between five and seven years of age, tested positive for HIV following multiple blood transfusions at the hospital’s blood bank. The incident raised serious questions over screening procedures and oversight at government-run blood banks.