Months after 5 children get HIV ‘from Jharkhand hospital’, High Court tells police to register case immediately

Five thalassemia patients, between five and seven years of age, tested positive for HIV following multiple blood transfusions at the hospital’s blood bank.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 05:58 PM IST
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that despite the gravity of the incident, no FIR had been registered so far, compelling the families to approach the High Court.
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the immediate registration of an FIR in connection with five minor thalassemia patients being infected with HIV, allegedly after receiving blood transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district last year.

Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary, hearing a Writ petition filed on behalf of the affected children, ordered police to register the FIR “forthwith”. The court also directed that a copy of the FIR be supplied to the complainants and placed before the court through a counter-affidavit.

The case pertained to last October, when five thalassemia patients, between five and seven years of age, tested positive for HIV following multiple blood transfusions at the hospital’s blood bank. The incident raised serious questions over screening procedures and oversight at government-run blood banks.

The petition, filed by advocate Md Shadab Ansari on behalf of families, sought the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored probe into alleged medical negligence and systemic failures at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. It also sought criminal action against those responsible for the lapse.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that despite the gravity of the incident, no FIR had been registered so far, compelling the families to approach the High Court. The plea also pointed out that the children belong to marginalised communities and that the infection has caused long-term medical, social and economic distress to their families.

“While the state government had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each child, the petition argued that the amount was grossly inadequate given the lifelong treatment required for both thalassemia and HIV management,” said Ansari.

He also said that the court’s order directing registration of an FIR is seen as a crucial step towards fixing criminal liability in the case. “The matter will be heard again, during which the High Court is also expected to consider the plea for a court-monitored SIT investigation,” added Ansari.

