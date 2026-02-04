Months after 5 children get HIV ‘from Jharkhand hospital’, High Court tells police to register case immediately

Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary, hearing a Writ petition filed on behalf of the affected children, ordered police to register the FIR “forthwith”. The court also directed that a copy of the FIR be supplied to the complainants and placed before the court through a counter-affidavit.
The case pertained to last October, when five thalassemia patients, between five and seven years of age, tested positive for HIV following multiple blood transfusions at the hospital’s blood bank. The incident raised serious questions over screening procedures and oversight at government-run blood banks.
The petition, filed by advocate Md Shadab Ansari on behalf of families, sought the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored probe into alleged medical negligence and systemic failures at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank. It also sought criminal action against those responsible for the lapse.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that despite the gravity of the incident, no FIR had been registered so far, compelling the families to approach the High Court. The plea also pointed out that the children belong to marginalised communities and that the infection has caused long-term medical, social and economic distress to their families.
“While the state government had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each child, the petition argued that the amount was grossly inadequate given the lifelong treatment required for both thalassemia and HIV management,” said Ansari.
He also said that the court’s order directing registration of an FIR is seen as a crucial step towards fixing criminal liability in the case. “The matter will be heard again, during which the High Court is also expected to consider the plea for a court-monitored SIT investigation,” added Ansari.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More