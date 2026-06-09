Over 4,800 preventive detentions in Prayagraj, Ghaziabad since 2024: Court says powers ‘misused to hilt’

The petitioner in the case was detained under sections 170, 126 and 135 of the BNSS after he allegedly abused villagers and created an apprehension of breach of peace. (AI-generated image)

More than 2,300 people have been detained under preventive provisions in Prayagraj Commissionerate since 2024, while over 2,500 others were similarly detained in Ghaziabad over one year, prompting the Allahabad High Court to flag what it called a “shocking state of affairs” and the misuse of preventive detention powers.

A bench of Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a plea alleging illegal detention of a man in Prayagraj. The court subsequently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the man who was illegally kept in judicial custody for eight days.

“This is shocking state of affairs in the Commissionerate, Prayagraj. The Commissioner of Police has been given the powers of a Magistrate, which are being misused to the hilt,” the court observed in its order dated June 8.