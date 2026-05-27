42-year legal battle: How a Bombay High Court ruling rewrote widow’s right to adopt

The Bombay High Court was dealing with a plea of relatives of widow, challenging the validity of her adopted son. (AI-generated Image)

The Bombay High Court has ruled that a Hindu widow’s right to adopt a child under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA), 1956, is independent of any prior authorisation from her deceased husband.

Justice Rohit W Joshi was dealing with a plea of the children of the late man’s sister, whose widow adopted a child in 1971. The petitioners were challenging the validity of the adoption under the Banaras School of Hindu Law, which requires prior express consent of her late husband for adoption, and seeking to be declared the absolute owners of the ancestral property.

“The consequence of adoption is that the adopted child becomes the child of the adopted mother, i.e., the widow, as well as her deceased husband, who statutorily becomes the adoptive father of the adopted child from the date of adoption. The adoption cannot be for the widow herself or only for the husband of the widow,” the court said in its May 22 order.