After 4 years of ‘nightmare’ breakdowns, Hyundai Venue owner wins Rs 5.86 lakh relief

Grand Hyundai said they had carried out the replacement of parts when complaints arose, and they were unaware that the complainant had spent money for alternative travel. (AI-generated image)

Holding that recurring defects and repeated replacement of parts deprived the owner of the comfort and reliability expected from a new vehicle, a consumer court in Kerala’s Palakkad has directed Grand Hyundai to pay the owner of a Hyundai Venue car Rs 4.36 lakh at 10 per cent from the date of complaint, besides an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation and litigation costs.

A bench of president Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K observed that after suffering recurring complaints for nearly four years, the complainant is also entitled to compensation and costs.

“When any person purchases a vehicle, they will have a legitimate expectation that the vehicle can be driven faultlessly in comfort. But in the case herein, with the recurring complaints necessitating replacement of parts, not once, but on multiple occasions, plying the car had become a nightmare. Complainant’s legitimate expectations were trampled upon by the recurring complaints,” the May 20 order said.