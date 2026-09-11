4-year delay after brother’s death: Calcutta HC slams ‘apathy’ over compassionate job

Observing that the authorities cannot be permitted to act with such “apathy” in a case of compassionate appointment, the Calcutta High Court has set aside an order rejecting a man’s application for compassionate appointment following his father’s death and directed authorities to reconsider the petitioner’s application.

Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra was dealing with a plea of Lakshman Dome, the elder son of a deceased West Bengal government employee, seeking compassinate appointed after his father’s death.

“The authorities cannot be permitted to act with such apathy in a case of compassionate appointment. The entire purpose of the grant of compassionate appointment is to ensure that the family of a deceased employee survives with dignity,” the court said on September 8.