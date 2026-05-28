4-decade trial over Rs 20,000: Court reduces 75-year-old ex-sarpanch’s jail time in 1987 corruption case

The FIR was registered on December 1, 1987, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for alleged misappropriation of Rs 20,500 belonging to the panchayat. (AI-generated image)

Nearly four decades after a former sarpanch was accused of misappropriating Rs 20,500 in panchayat funds, the Orissa High Court upheld his conviction for corruption and criminal breach of trust.

However, considering that the convict is now 75 years old and has faced criminal proceedings since 1987, Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra reduced his sentence to one month, observing that “much water has flown under the bridge” and that a reformative approach was warranted.

“The incident in question pertains to the year 1987, and the appellant has remained under the shadow of criminal proceedings for nearly four decades. By now, much water has flown under the bridge,” the May 22 order read.