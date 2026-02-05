4-day pregnancy claim: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld DNA test for child in Army man’s divorce battle

The family court has not erred in ordering a DNA test of the child, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a family court order directing a DNA test of a minor girl in a long-running matrimonial dispute, ruling that such a test is permissible in a divorce petition alleging adultery when the husband has specifically pleaded non-access.

Justice Vivek Jain, dismissing the wife’s challenge on January 20 made it clear that the exercise is aimed at testing allegations of infidelity, not at branding the child illegitimate or unsettling her legal status.

“Order passed by the family court is upheld. The petition is dismissed. It is observed that in case the petitioner still refuses to part with DNA samples, then the Family Court would be at liberty to draw presumption under Section 114(h) of the Indian Evidence Act or the corresponding provisions of BSA 2023 against the petitioner wife,” the court said.