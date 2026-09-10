Shopper’s Rs 4 crore claim over Rs 10 carry bag charge backfires, fined Rs 10,000

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 07:18 PM IST
A consumer who contested a Rs 10 carry bag fee and demanded Rs 4 crore be deposited into a consumer court’s account was fined Rs 10,000 by the Chandigarh Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission for filing frivolous complaints.
President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members PVTR Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala found that the complainant was in the habit of filing false and frivolous consumer complaints against the traders and service providers for personal gain.
“…the complainant is an habitual litigant and has been filing numerous complaints without having any substantial proof to made-out neither any deficiency in service nor un-fair-trade practice for which the Complaint is treated to be false and the same is liable to be dismissed by imposing with exemplary cost,” the order dated August 31 read.
Why did the commission imposed costs?
The complainant stated that he purchased clothes worth Rs 1,609 on March 10, 2025. According to the complaint, the retailer charged him Rs 10 for a customised paper carry bag. He alleged that the description of the item in the invoice was unclear and that charging customers separately for carry bags amounted to an unfair trade practice. It was stated that the hard-earned money of the public was looted by the retailer.
The retailer contested the complaint, arguing that the carry bag was optional and that the complainant had voluntarily chosen to purchase it. The retailer further stated that it had already placed prominent notice and information within its premises, at several points highlighting that the carry bags were chargeable. It further added that complaint is not a bona fide consumer dispute but a calculated, repetitive and mala fide litigation filed with sole object of extracting money through repeated proceedings on the same recurring issue.
The commission found that the complainant had filed several other consumer complaints before the commission against different businesses. It said that the complaints appeared to lack a genuine cause. Holding that the complainant had failed to establish either deficiency in service or an unfair trade practice, the bench dismissed the complaint as false, frivolous and vexatious.
The commission directed the complainant to pay Rs 5,000 is to be paid to the retailer, while the remaining Rs 5,000 to be deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund maintained by the commission.
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Takeaway
Consumer protection laws are meant to provide genuine consumers with a remedy for real grievances, not to facilitate repetitive or inflated claims. Filing complaints without sufficient evidence, particularly over issues already litigated or where the consumer was aware of the relevant facts, can lead to dismissal and exemplary costs.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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