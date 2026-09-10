Shopper’s Rs 4 crore claim over Rs 10 carry bag charge backfires, fined Rs 10,000

The complainant had alleged that he was charged Rs 10 for a carry bag by a retailer. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer who contested a Rs 10 carry bag fee and demanded Rs 4 crore be deposited into a consumer court’s account was fined Rs 10,000 by the Chandigarh Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission for filing frivolous complaints.

President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members PVTR Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala found that the complainant was in the habit of filing false and frivolous consumer complaints against the traders and service providers for personal gain.

“…the complainant is an habitual litigant and has been filing numerous complaints without having any substantial proof to made-out neither any deficiency in service nor un-fair-trade practice for which the Complaint is treated to be false and the same is liable to be dismissed by imposing with exemplary cost,” the order dated August 31 read.