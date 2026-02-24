37 PILs in 2 years: Delhi High Court rejects Save India Foundation’s challenge to 46-yr-old Jahangirpuri Waqf properties

The Delhi High Court noted that the Save India Foundation have filed 37 PILs and 11 cases in the last few years.

Written by: Richa Sahay
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 12:58 PM IST
PIL NGO Save india Foundation 37 PILThe Delhi High Court said that PIL is a tool evolved by the Supreme Court and various high courts for a laudable purpose. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that an NGO, Save India Foundation, has unnecessarily attempted to “rake up” the past, the Delhi High Court recently pointed out that the foundation is “habitually” filing public interest litigation (PIL) and has filed 37 PILs in the last two years, dismissing its recent plea concerning the 46-year-old waqf properties in Jahangirpuri.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia were hearing the PIL filed by the NGO, Save India Foundation, through its trustee Preet Singh, who challenged the March 1980 notification issued by the state waqf board. 

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia The bench noted that the said foundation claimed that they came to know about the waqf property recently, only to file this PIL after 46 years. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“Petitioner appears to be habitual of filing the petitions describing them as public interest litigation petitions,” the high court noted while listing all 37 PILs filed by the foundation in the last two years. 

The NGO was previously slammed by the Delhi High Court last year for filing several PIls where the Chief Justice Upadhyaya orally remarked, “You chose one structure, make a representation (before the authorities and then), come to the court… Don’t you see structures elsewhere?… One thing more…you’re an activist or what we do not know, but as an officer of the court, you owe some duty to the court system as well.”

Case observation: ‘46 years, intention of PIL’

  • The court noted that apart from 37 PILs, the foundation has also filed 11 other cases.
  • The petitioner has unnecessarily attempted to “rake up” the past. 
  • The motive behind filing the plea also does not appear to be bona fide (good faith). 
  • Any notification made about 46 years ago cannot be permitted to be challenged on “flimsy” grounds.
  • There was nothing on record to establish that the land allegedly acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, corresponded to the land on which the Waqf properties enlisted in the said notification were situated.
  • The petitioner claimed that the police had falsely implicated the authorised person of the trust in various fake police cases due to political considerations, but had not disclosed the details of the criminal cases. 
Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking ‘four times’ refund for IndiGo flyers whose tickets were cancelled
  • The instant PIL has not been filed with bonafide motive or in the public interest. 

PIL and its purity

  • The jurisprudence surrounding PILs has drastically relaxed the rule of locus to file a petition seeking protection of the rights of those who are in some disadvantaged situation for reasons of poverty, illiteracy or lack of awareness, etc. 
  • The rule of locus also stands relaxed in case, by instituting an appropriate proceeding, protection of the right of the general public or a group of persons is sought.
  • However, it is important to keep in mind that while entertaining such PILs, it should necessarily cater for a public cause or be filed in the public interest. 
  • PIL is a tool evolved by the Supreme Court and various high courts for a laudable purpose and has served the public causes which otherwise could not be brought to the attention of the courts for many reasons. 
  • The purity of the stream of public interest litigation in the country should not, at any cost, be permitted to be undermined by any litigant. 
  • The Supreme Court, on several occasions, has emphasised that it is the duty of the superior courts to entertain public interest litigation petitions for protecting and achieving greater public interest. 
  • The apex court, at the same time, stated that it is also the duty of the courts to ensure that frivolous petitions or petitions not filed with bona fide intentions or purpose, which are styled as public interest litigation petitions, should be “nipped in the bud”. 

Case: NGO, notification and waqk property

  • Save Indian Foundation is a registered trust, which challenged the March 1980 notification issued by the Delhi Wakf Board, which was published in the official Gazette of the state in 1980. 
  • In this 1980 notification, certain wakf properties existing in the then Union Territory of Delhi have been published. 
  • Petitioner challenged the said list, which included the various Jama Masjid mosques. 
  • It was placed on record that the notification was published by the Wakf Board after examining the report forwarded by the state administration. 

‘Recently came to knowledge’

Story continues below this ad
  • One of the advocates of the foundation, Umesh Chandra Sharma, argued that the organisation was not aware that the properties enlisted in the said notification were Wakf properties, which came to their knowledge only recently and therefore, the delay in espousing a case in public interest is not material. 
  • Sharma also mentioned that the properties listed in the said notification are situated on land which forms part of the land acquired and was declared by the land acquisition collector, and compensation was also paid to the land owners for the acquisition.
Also Read | Simple issue relating to encroachment removal, passions should not be heightened, says Delhi HC on demolition near Turkman Gate
  • He further mentioned that, however, the said properties were declared to be wakf properties by the said notification in violation of law and the Supreme Court’s directions regarding “character” of acquired land. 
  • He argued that once the land over which the said properties exist was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, they could not be enlisted as wakf properties.
  • He stated that any construction on the said properties is nothing but illegal encroachment on public land, and therefore, the notification is liable to be quashed. 

‘Abuse of process of law’

  • On the contrary, representing the Wakf board, advocate Manu Chaturvedi argued that a challenge to a notification issued in the year 1980 after a lapse of about 46 years would not be permissible and highlighted that the list of the Wakf properties was published strictly in accordance with the laws. 
  • It was further submitted that the list contained in the said notification was published by the Wakf Board after an inquiry conducted by the commissioner of Wakfs and on a report based on such inquiry done by the state government. 
  • It has also been argued that making a challenge to the said notification after such a long period is equivalent to an abuse of the process of the court. 
  • Chaturvedi also pointed out that the relevant laws regarding this matter clearly provide the mechanism to resolve issues if any question arises whether a particular property is a wakf. 
  • In such a scenario, the mechanism suggests that any person interested in such property could institute a suit in the civil court n for the decision on the question, and the decision of such court in respect of such matter would be final. 
  • However, the counsel pointed out that no such claim would be entertained by the civil court after expiry of one year from the date of publication of the list of wakfs. 
  • Chaturvedi has also questioned the intention of instituting these proceedings as a public interest litigation petition by the NGO and mentioned that the petitioner had even earlier instituted a PIL, which was dismissed.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement