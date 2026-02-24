37 PILs in 2 years: Delhi High Court rejects Save India Foundation’s challenge to 46-yr-old Jahangirpuri Waqf properties

The Delhi High Court said that PIL is a tool evolved by the Supreme Court and various high courts for a laudable purpose. (Image is created using AI)

Observing that an NGO, Save India Foundation, has unnecessarily attempted to “rake up” the past, the Delhi High Court recently pointed out that the foundation is “habitually” filing public interest litigation (PIL) and has filed 37 PILs in the last two years, dismissing its recent plea concerning the 46-year-old waqf properties in Jahangirpuri.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia were hearing the PIL filed by the NGO, Save India Foundation, through its trustee Preet Singh, who challenged the March 1980 notification issued by the state waqf board.

The bench noted that the said foundation claimed that they came to know about the waqf property recently, only to file this PIL after 46 years. (Image is enhanced using AI) The bench noted that the said foundation claimed that they came to know about the waqf property recently, only to file this PIL after 46 years. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“Petitioner appears to be habitual of filing the petitions describing them as public interest litigation petitions,” the high court noted while listing all 37 PILs filed by the foundation in the last two years.