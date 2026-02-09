37 dogs rescued from Hyderabad flat; Telangana HC seeks report on their physical and psychological status

The case pertains to the rescue of 37 dogs from a 3-BHK flat of Kameshwari Pidaparthi in a residential complex located in Gachibowli last month, following a complaint from other residents of the housing society.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readHyderabadFeb 9, 2026 08:00 PM IST
caninesThe NGO said the dogs were rescued in a severely bad condition, adding that five of them had died during the process. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed People For Animals (PFA), Hyderabad, to file a fresh veterinary report on the psychological and physical status of dogs the NGO recently rescued from an apartment in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was dealing with the NGO’s appeal seeking directions to give the dogs for adoption.

The case pertains to the rescue of 37 dogs from a 3-BHK flat of Kameshwari Pidaparthi in a residential complex located in Gachibowli last month, following a complaint of public nuisance from 30 other residents of the housing society. Pidaparthi, an entrepreneur, claimed that she was a fourth-generation dog rescuer and had been sheltering such rescued dogs at her apartment for the past several years till they were given away for adoption.

In October 2025, Pidaparthi was issued a notice by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) veterinary section to shift the dogs from her flat or hand them over to any NGO within three days. While she challenged the order before a single-judge bench of the high court, a judgment dated December 10, 2025, directed her to shift the dogs out within a month, failing which the civic body was directed to shift the dogs in accordance with law and provisions of the GHMC Act, without any further delay.

In a January 29 order, the single-judge bench noted that the dogs had been shifted to PFA’s animal care centre in Nagole, and allowed Pidaparthi visitation rights to ensure the safety of dogs at the shelter.

The judge also directed PFA not to shift the dogs to any other centre or give them for adoption to any person or organisation. The court directed that the rescued dogs be handed over to Pidaparthi when she informs the NGO and the GHMC about alternative arrangements made by her for the dogs.

Five dogs have died during rehabilitation, says PFA

The NGO on Monday informed the bench that the dogs were rescued in a severely bad condition and were currently undergoing medical and psychological rehabilitation, adding that five dogs had died during the process.

PFA’s counsel Vijay Paropkari submitted that the NGO was taking good care of the rescued dogs and sought directions to give the dogs for adoption. The counsel argued that Pidaparthi was not in a position, financially or otherwise, to take care of the dogs and intended to give the dogs for adoption. He also submitted before the court a veterinary status report of the psychological and physical status of the dogs as on day 14 of the rescue, dated February 2.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
himanta gogoi
‘Thought of himself as Chanakya, exposed his weakness’: Gaurav Gogoi takes fight to Himanta
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement