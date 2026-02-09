37 dogs rescued from Hyderabad flat; Telangana HC seeks report on their physical and psychological status

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed People For Animals (PFA), Hyderabad, to file a fresh veterinary report on the psychological and physical status of dogs the NGO recently rescued from an apartment in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was dealing with the NGO’s appeal seeking directions to give the dogs for adoption.

The case pertains to the rescue of 37 dogs from a 3-BHK flat of Kameshwari Pidaparthi in a residential complex located in Gachibowli last month, following a complaint of public nuisance from 30 other residents of the housing society. Pidaparthi, an entrepreneur, claimed that she was a fourth-generation dog rescuer and had been sheltering such rescued dogs at her apartment for the past several years till they were given away for adoption.

In October 2025, Pidaparthi was issued a notice by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) veterinary section to shift the dogs from her flat or hand them over to any NGO within three days. While she challenged the order before a single-judge bench of the high court, a judgment dated December 10, 2025, directed her to shift the dogs out within a month, failing which the civic body was directed to shift the dogs in accordance with law and provisions of the GHMC Act, without any further delay.

In a January 29 order, the single-judge bench noted that the dogs had been shifted to PFA’s animal care centre in Nagole, and allowed Pidaparthi visitation rights to ensure the safety of dogs at the shelter.

The judge also directed PFA not to shift the dogs to any other centre or give them for adoption to any person or organisation. The court directed that the rescued dogs be handed over to Pidaparthi when she informs the NGO and the GHMC about alternative arrangements made by her for the dogs.

Five dogs have died during rehabilitation, says PFA

The NGO on Monday informed the bench that the dogs were rescued in a severely bad condition and were currently undergoing medical and psychological rehabilitation, adding that five dogs had died during the process.

PFA’s counsel Vijay Paropkari submitted that the NGO was taking good care of the rescued dogs and sought directions to give the dogs for adoption. The counsel argued that Pidaparthi was not in a position, financially or otherwise, to take care of the dogs and intended to give the dogs for adoption. He also submitted before the court a veterinary status report of the psychological and physical status of the dogs as on day 14 of the rescue, dated February 2.