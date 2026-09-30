35 years on, Himachal High Court orders equal pay for art teacher hired on lower scale

Although interviewed for the post of junior tailoring mistress in the Rural Development Department, the woman was appointed as an art/craft teacher in the Agriculture Department. (AI-generated image)

Thirty-five years after she was recruited, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that an art and craft teacher was entitled to equal pay with counterparts in other departments after finding that she had similar qualifications and discharged comparable duties despite being paid less.

Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj quashed previous orders rejecting her claim for pay parity and directed the state authorities to grant her payment according to the revised pay scale, with arrears limited to three years before filing the plea.

“The impugned orders passed by the respondents rejecting the claim of the petitioner are unsustainable in law since the petitioner has been discriminated against when she has not been granted the pay scale of Rs 1350-2400 from the date of her initial appointment and thereafter the revision of pay scales corresponding to the said pay scale,” the September 25 order reads.