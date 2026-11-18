Holding that the petitioner had served the Bank since 1968 and had earned successive promotions, the Allahabad High Court has quashed the dismissal of a former UCO Bank employee and said that Such punishment has serious civil and financial consequences, particularly in the case of an employee who had rendered more than three decades of service with the bank.

Justice Irshad Ali, while dealing with a plea of an ex-employee challenging his dismissal in alleged fraud transactions and financial irregularities, said that in disciplinary proceedings, the burden lies upon the employer to establish the charges based on some legally acceptable and reliable material.

The court stated that the petitioner was subjected to the extreme punishment of dismissal from service, coupled with recovery of Rs 1.44 lakh. “Such punishment has serious civil and financial consequences, particularly in the case of an employee who had rendered more than three decades of service with the Bank,” it held.

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“The petitioner had served the Bank from April 22, 1968, and had earned successive promotions, ultimately reaching middle management. His length of service and the circumstances of his employment were relevant considerations while determining the proportionality of punishment,” the ruling noted.

“A finding of guilt cannot be sustained merely by reproducing the allegations or by recording a general conclusion that all the charges stand proved,” the order reads.

The court also pointed out that the disciplinary authority cannot introduce additional adverse considerations at the stage of punishment without affording the employee an effective opportunity to meet them. It said that the bank could not arbitrar

Justice Irshad Ali heard the matter on November 16. Justice Irshad Ali heard the matter on November 16.

Bank cancelled petitioner’s voluntary retirement

The petitioner, who joined the bank in 1968, has challenged the dismissal order of June 2003 passed by the bank. He contended that the departmental proceedings were conducted in violation of the principles of natural justice, without affording adequate opportunity of defence and without supplying the original documents necessary for an effective defence.

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He alleged that the bank had cancelled his approved Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 2000, in January 2001. The bank accepted his request on June 16, 2001, and scheduled his retirement for June 30, 2001. However, his relieving date was extended to July 31, 2001, citing administrative exigencies.

The petitioner claimed that he was then transferred from the Gomti Nagar branch to the bank’s regional office in Lucknow on July 5, 2001, and suspended on July 16, 2001. The bank cancelled his voluntary retirement on July 23, 2001, following which a chargesheet was issued to him on December 27, 2001, alleging financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions during his tenure as namager/senior manager at the Gomti Nagar branch.

He argued that the charges levelled against the petitioner were vague and did not constitute misconduct, and the punishment of dismissal was disproportionate to the alleged misconduct. He also challenged the imposition of recovery of Rs 1.44 lakh along with the punishment of dismissal, contending that the simultaneous imposition of both penalties amounts to double jeopardy.

‘Bank cannot arbitrarily reverse retirement decision’

Regarding the bank’s action that it first accepted the petitioner’s voluntary retirement and later cancelled it, the court said, “…the employer cannot disregard an earlier decision communicated to an employee and subsequently alter its legal consequences arbitrarily.”

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The court continued that any such action must have the sanction of the governing scheme and must satisfy the requirements of fairness, reasonableness and non-arbitrariness under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The ruling said that the bank has not satisfactorily explained the circumstances necessitating the extension of the relieving date and the subsequent cancellation of voluntary retirement immediately after placing the petitioner under suspension.