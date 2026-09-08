33 years later, Karnataka High Court discovers case was filed by a dead man

The Karnatak High Court dismissed the case with a cost of Rs 10,000 to be paid by the daughters. (AI-generated Image)

Thirty-three years after a land dispute petition was filed, the Karnataka High Court has discovered an illegality: the case had been filed in 1993 in the name of a person who was already dead, acting through a Power of Attorney that had legally expired.

Dismissing the plea with Rs 10,000 costs, Justice E S Indresh consequently held, “The order passed by this Court in the said writ petition… is rendered a nullity in law, in view of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the judgments… Accordingly, I do not find any merit in the present writ petition.”

The dispute pertains to 4.21 acres of land in Belavadi Village, Srirangapatna Taluk in the state. Occupancy rights were originally granted to tenant C Ningamma by the Srirangapatna Land Tribunal on November 9, 1981. This order was subsequently challenged before the High Court, which remanded the matter back to the Tribunal in 2001.