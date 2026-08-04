31 years after land taken in Himachal, court steps in: ‘Can’t deprive anyone of property’

The Himachal Pradesh High Court said the State cannot deny compensation after using private land for a public road without due process. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court upheld orders directing the state to compensate landowners with statutory benefits, ruling that delay or alleged oral consent cannot defeat property rights, 31 years after private land was used to build a road without acquisition.

Justice Romesh Verma was hearing a regular second appeal filed by the government of Himachal Pradesh against Banti Devi and others, challenging the concurrent judgments of the trial court and the first appellate court directing it to compensate landowners whose land was used for the construction of the Panol-Jhandutta-Nand-Nagraon road without following acquisition proceedings.

“No person can be deprived of his properties without adopting due process of law, therefore, under such circumstances, plea as set up by the appellants-State is not tenable in the facts and circumstances of the case. Once they have utilised the land of the villagers without adopting due process of law, now the plea of as raised by the present appellants is not permissible,” the high court said on July 29, rejecting the government’s appeal.