Passed over for 31 slots: Court orders regularisation of History lecturer after 24-year battle

The court noticed that the petitioner had already put in over 24 years of service and, on an average, 280 students studied History at the varsity in each academic session during 2013-2016. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld the regularisation of a History lecturer who served for more than 24 years on a modest salary, expressing concern that the subject continued to be taught through a non-regular post despite consistent student enrolment of around 280 students every academic year between 2013 and 2016.

Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi held that the Centre could not rely on the absence of a sanctioned post to deny regularisation when its own inaction had contributed to the situation.

“The work noticed has been continuous, and it is disheartening to notice that the subject of History was being taught through not a regular sanctioned post, in spite of regular admissions of about 280 students during each academic session from the year 2013 to 2016,” the order read.