30 years after ‘Rs 300 bribe’ charge, MP High Court backs acquittal of land revenue officer

The official’s counsel said Rs 325 was already due from the complainant as government revenue, and the money was not a bribe but was paid towards government dues. (AI-generated image)

A 30-year-old bribery case involving an amount of Rs 300 has ended with the Madhya Pradesh High Court upholding the acquittal of a land revenue officer who was accused of demanding the money to issue a duplicate land record.

The court said the recovery of tainted cash alone was not enough to prove bribery, noting that Rs 325 in government dues was already pending against the complainant and that the witnesses differed on key details of the alleged demand.

Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar on September 19 dismissed the state’s appeal and upheld the trial court’s December 1997 acquittal, noting that the circumstances of the case raised the possibility of “resentment and a grudge” between the complainant and the official.