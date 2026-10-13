Retired Karnataka forest officer gets 3-year jail, Rs 1.38-cr fine in DA case

A Bengaluru court has sentenced a former assistant conservator of forests to three years’ imprisonment for possessing assets worth around 50 per cent more than his known sources of income. The court also imposed a Rs 1.38-crore penalty on him.
Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge C M Pushpalatha convicted M S Ravi Kumar on October 5, 2026—12 years after the Lokayukta found disproportionate assets during a raid on his premises.
Ravi Kumar joined the forest department as a range forest officer on March 1, 1989. Between 1989 and June 2014, he and his family held assets and spent money well beyond his lawful income, according to the prosecution. Properties in his wife’s name included a house at Arehalli, a commercial building at Yelahanka, and a three-storey building at Visvesvaraya Layout.
Ravi Kumar’s counsel argued that the properties belonged to his wife, that his father-in-law—a former forest department official who owned houses and shops—had contributed money, and that his wife earned rent and paid income tax.
The court calculated Ravi Kumar’s earnings, assets, and expenditure, finding unexplained wealth of Rs 1,38,64,787, or 49.50 per cent of his known income.
Judge Pushpalatha said in her order, “The extent of disproportion in the present case is 49.50%, which is substantially beyond the permissible margin of tolerance. Therefore, the accused cannot claim the benefit of any permissible margin of variation or tolerance. The magnitude of the disproportion, being substantially higher than the threshold referred to above, cannot be attributed merely to mathematical variation, estimation or minor computational discrepancies.”