Retired Karnataka forest officer gets 3-year jail, Rs 1.38-cr fine in DA case

A Bengaluru court has sentenced a former assistant conservator of forests to three years’ imprisonment for possessing assets worth around 50 per cent more than his known sources of income. The court also imposed a Rs 1.38-crore penalty on him.

Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge C M Pushpalatha convicted M S Ravi Kumar on October 5, 2026—12 years after the Lokayukta found disproportionate assets during a raid on his premises.

Ravi Kumar joined the forest department as a range forest officer on March 1, 1989. Between 1989 and June 2014, he and his family held assets and spent money well beyond his lawful income, according to the prosecution. Properties in his wife’s name included a house at Arehalli, a commercial building at Yelahanka, and a three-storey building at Visvesvaraya Layout.