29 years on, Allahabad High Court awards Rs 26 lakh to man who lost hands as child

While holding state electricity authorities strictly liable, the Allahabad High Court recently awarded Rs 26.65 lakh compensation to a man who lost both his hands as a child after coming into contact with a transformer.

Justice Sandeep Jain allowed the appeal filed by the victim, who was seven years old at the time of the accident in 1997, observing that a seven-year old child is not expected to be aware of the imminent danger from a transformer.

“It is also apparent that it is not expected from a child of 7 years of age to be aware of the imminent danger from a transformer, as such, the defendant cannot take the plea of negligence on the part of the plaintiff, for avoiding its tortious liability,” the court said in its order passed on April 15.