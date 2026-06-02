27 weeks pregnant, minor rape survivor seeks abortion: Why court refused to override experts

The court held that the right to seek medical termination of pregnancy cannot be construed as an absolute right divorced from medical realities and expert assessment. (AI-generated image)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has declined permission to a minor rape survivor to medically terminate her pregnancy, which had advanced to nearly 27 weeks, noting the medical board’s opinion that the proposed termination involves substantial risks to her life.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed a plea as the gestational period had exceeded the statutory limit prescribed under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

“Once the expert body in the form of Medical Board duly constituted has opined that termination at the present stage poses a serious and imminent threat to the life of the victim, this court cannot ignore or brush aside such expert medical opinion merely on sympathetic considerations,” the court observed in its order dated May 21.