26 years apart: Madras High Court dissolves marriage, but sets conditions over property

The court directed the husband to execute a release deed for the jointly held five-cent property in favour of the wife and to give her two-thirds of the sale amount of his 1.7-cent property. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court has dissolved a marriage in which the couple remained separated for over 26 years, observing that there is zero possibility of reconciliation or reunion. It, however, noted the husband’s failure to support his daughters, baseless allegations against his wife and property obligations towards her, and made the divorce conditional on him fulfilling these obligations.

A bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi was dealing with the husband’s plea seeking divorce. He had challenged the family court’s order dismissing his divorce petition.

“After hearing the learned counsel appearing for the respondent, we are more than satisfied that the petitioner has not conducted himself as a responsible family man. Even though he fathered two girls, he had not contributed a single paisa towards their education or marriage. More than anything else, he dared to cast aspersions on the respondent’s character without any basis,” the court said on August 21.