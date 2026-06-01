24 years in Army, stroke during service: Court upholds disability pension for veteran

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre challenging the order allowing the benefit of disability pension to a retired Army Naik.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiJun 1, 2026 06:00 PM IST
retired army naik stroke disability pensionThe high court noted that at the time of enrolment, the man was medically examined and found fit with no indication of the disease that later resulted in his disability. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Holding that a soldier who enters service in a medically fit condition is entitled to a presumption that a disease developed during service is attributable to or aggravated by military duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld disability pension for a retired Army Naik who suffered an ischemic stroke after serving for 24 years.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda was hearing a plea filed by the Centre challenging the September 29, 2022, order passed by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) allowing the benefit of disability pension to a retired Army Naik, Tarun Kaushal, from the day next to the date of his discharge from service, i.e. March 1, 2020.

“Once at the time of enrollment, respondent No. 1(Army veteran) was medically examined and was found to be fit in all respects, and it was only during his service period that respondent No.1 was found to be suffering from ‘Ischemic Stroke-Right MCA Territory’. That being so, the said disability has to be attributed to the military service, and the unsubstantiated report of the medical board cannot take away the right of respondent No.1 to claim the benefit of disability pension and that too, by rounding off the disability,” the May 27 order read.

Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda Punjab and Haryana High Court army disability pension Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda pronounced the order on May 27.

An ischemic stroke in the right middle cerebral artery (MCA) territory occurs when blood flow to a significant portion of the brain is blocked, potentially affecting movement, sensation and cognitive functions.

Dismissing the Centre’s challenge, the high court upheld the grant of disability pension and affirmed the Tribunal’s direction to round off the disability element from 70 per cent to 75 per cent, holding that an unsupported medical board opinion cannot deprive a soldier of pensionary benefits.

Also Read | Court upholds 50% disability pension for ex-Army man with primary hypertension, rejects Centre’s plea

‘Benefit of rounding off granted’

  • Referring to previous similar cases, the court found that in cases where Army personnel are found to be fit at the time of enrolment, and have later been found to be contracted with a disease, the same is presumed to have been aggravated by and attributable to military service.
  • The court also found that in previous Supreme Court orders, it was held that an armed forces personnel is entitled to be granted the benefit of rounding off concerning disability pension, irrespective of the fact that he was invalidated out of service, or retired on attaining the age of superannuation or on completion of the tenure of his engagement.
  • The court noted that the same is applicable if the Army personnel was found to be suffering from some disability which is attributable or aggravated by the military service.

‘24 years of service’

  • It was placed on record that the veteran joined the Army on February 22, 1996, and served for 24 years before being discharged on February 29, 2020.
  • The high court noted that at the time of enrolment, he was medically examined and found fit with no indication of the disease that later resulted in his disability. This fact formed the basis of the Armed Forces Tribunal’s decision to grant disability pension.
Also Read | Amid tiger deaths at Kanha National Park, court demands answers from Centre, MP government

Arguments

Appearing for the Centre, senior panel counsel S K Sharma placed reliance upon the report of medical examination of the army veteran to contend that though the disability of ‘Ischemic Stroke-Right MCA Territory’ existed, the said disability was assessed to be “neither attributable to nor aggravated by the military service.”

Sharma added that they granted the benefit of disability pension to the Army veteran at the rate of 75 per cent, as against 70 per cent by the tribunal, by placing reliance upon similar previous judgments.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments