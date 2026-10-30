23-year separation ends in divorce, husband offers entire household property as alimony

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- Tags:
- alimony
- divorce
- Patna High Court
The Patna High Court granted divorce to a couple who had been living separately for 23 years, observing that they had “virtually terminated” their relationship and there was “no alternative but to hold that both had deserted their respective spouses for this period”.
Granting divorce on the ground of “long and uninterrupted desertion”, the court noted that the husband had offered to transfer his entire household property to his wife as permanent alimony, an offer accepted by her. It directed that the transfer would constitute a “full and final settlement” of permanent alimony.
Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Rana Vikram Singh were hearing the appeal filed by the husband, who challenged the family court’s order of 2025, which had set aside an earlier ex parte divorce decree and restored the matrimonial case for a contested hearing.
“We have no other alternative but to hold that both parties (husband and wife) have deserted their respective spouses for the last 23 years. Therefore, on the ground of long and uninterrupted desertion, the petitioner/appellant (husband) is entitled to get a decree for divorce,” the October 26 order read.
It was claimed that the husband and wife have been living separately for a long period of 23 years and that there has been no marital relationship between the spouses during the past 23 years. The court also noted that both of them do not want to live with each other.
“The parties have virtually terminated their relationship for the past 23 years,” the court held.
The husband was represented through advocate Bhola Kumar, while the wife contested the case through advocate Anupa Nand Jha.
The high court found that both separation and the intention to permanently end cohabitation were established in this case. The court observed that there was no possibility of either spouse returning to the marital relationship.
On the question of permanent alimony, the court was informed that the wife had no independent source of income. The husband’s counsel submitted that she had been residing in his house but had since left and was living in separate accommodation.
The court was further informed that the husband was willing to transfer his entire household property to his wife towards alimony. Her counsel accepted the offer on her behalf.
In view of the agreement, the high court granted a decree of divorce in favour of the husband.
It directed him to execute the appropriate instrument for transferring his household property to his wife within eight weeks. The court also directed the lawyers representing both parties to advise their clients to take the necessary steps to complete the transfer within the stipulated period.
The court clarified that the transfer would amount to a full and final settlement towards permanent alimony.