23-year separation ends in divorce, husband offers entire household property as alimony

The Patna High Court granted divorce to a couple who had been living separately for 23 years, observing that they had “virtually terminated” their relationship and there was “no alternative but to hold that both had deserted their respective spouses for this period”.

Granting divorce on the ground of “long and uninterrupted desertion”, the court noted that the husband had offered to transfer his entire household property to his wife as permanent alimony, an offer accepted by her. It directed that the transfer would constitute a “full and final settlement” of permanent alimony.

Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Rana Vikram Singh were hearing the appeal filed by the husband, who challenged the family court’s order of 2025, which had set aside an earlier ex parte divorce decree and restored the matrimonial case for a contested hearing.