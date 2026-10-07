22-year marriage not consummated, Calcutta High Court grants divorce, Rs 10 lakh alimony

3 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 04:00 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court recently granted divorce to a man after a 22-year marriage that was never consummated and directed him to pay Rs 10 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife. The court noted that the couple lived together as husband and wife for barely a month after their marriage in 2004 and separated after that, barring a brief period when they were required to stay together by a court order.
Justices Debangsu Basak and Aryak Dutt held that the marriage was not consummated and that there was no valid reason or evidence of physical incapacity preventing consummation.
“There is no valid reason for the marriage not being consummated. There is no material on record suggesting that any of the parties were incapable of consummating the marriage. The materials on record suggest that they voluntarily withdrew from the society of the other,” the October 5 order read.
Lived together for 1 month
The man claimed that the couple married in April 2004, but allegedly never consummated the marriage, and they started living separately after the wife left the house within one month. The husband later filed a divorce case on the grounds of cruelty and desertion in July 2016.
He said that his wife refused to consummate the marriage, saying that she was not interested in intercourse because her figure would become shapeless and nobody would notice her after that.
The man’s counsel, advocate Kaushal Paul, submitted that there was an interim period in which the parties were required to live as husband and wife in the wake of an order of the high court. He added that the couple, however, never cohabited and neither was the marriage consummated during that period. The husband did not reside at the house with the wife at the time, the counsel added.
On the contrary, the woman, through advocate Prantick Ghosh, argued that the husband did not give any particulars of her alleged cruelty. He also stated that the husband had not given particulars of the dates of the alleged non-consummation of the marriage.
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‘No amicable settlement’
The high court noted that the marriage was proved to have not been consummated and that the wife had admitted in her cross-examination that there had been no cohabitation between the couple. It also mentioned having made efforts to help the couple arrive at an amicable resolution of their disputes, but they could not agree to settle the same.
The bench acknowledged that both lawyers tried their best to help the parties arrive at an amicable settlement and went out of their way in the process. The bench found that there was an irretrievable breakdown of marriage. “The cruelty which was occasioned in the facts and circumstances of the present case emanates out of denial of conjugal rights and non-consummation of marriage,” it added.
The court also considered the assets available to the husband and found it appropriate to grant permanent alimony of Rs 10 lakh, payable in four monthly instalments starting November 15, 2026. It noted that the wife was gainfully employed.