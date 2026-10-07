22-year marriage not consummated, Calcutta High Court grants divorce, Rs 10 lakh alimony

The court acknowledged that both lawyers tried their best to help the parties arrive at an amicable settlement, but it found that there was an irretrievable breakdown of marriage. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court recently granted divorce to a man after a 22-year marriage that was never consummated and directed him to pay Rs 10 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife. The court noted that the couple lived together as husband and wife for barely a month after their marriage in 2004 and separated after that, barring a brief period when they were required to stay together by a court order.

Justices Debangsu Basak and Aryak Dutt held that the marriage was not consummated and that there was no valid reason or evidence of physical incapacity preventing consummation.

“There is no valid reason for the marriage not being consummated. There is no material on record suggesting that any of the parties were incapable of consummating the marriage. The materials on record suggest that they voluntarily withdrew from the society of the other,” the October 5 order read.