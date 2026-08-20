After 22 death sentences in 4 months, 100 murder cases moved from UP judge’s court

3 min readNew DelhiAug 20, 2026 11:50 AM IST
Around 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar, who had handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, have been transferred to the Court of the District and Sessions Judge through an administrative order, PTI reported.
Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the cases, involving offences punishable with death or life imprisonment, were transferred from the fast-track court headed by Diwakar to the court of District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Muzaffarnagar District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said lawyers and litigants had expressed apprehensions that the court could award the death penalty. He said most of the contested cases had now been transferred. “It is within the jurisdiction of the district judge to decide which cases are to be transferred and to which court,” Tyagi said, adding that the transfer of cases was a routine administrative exercise.
The Indian Express had on August 17 reported that Between April 6 and July 17 – barely 100 days – Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, Additional District and Sessions Judge presiding over Fast Track Court No. 3 in Muzaffarnagar, sentenced 17 people to death across seven separate murder trials, out of 22 accused.
Under Sections 407 to 412 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, no death sentence passed by a Sessions Court can be carried out until the High Court confirms it. So, all death sentences awarded by the Muzaffarnagar trial court will go to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation, alongside any appeals the convicts file independently.
Death penalty in India
India retains the death penalty in law, but its use is circumscribed by strict judicial standards and layered procedural safeguards. The Supreme Court has consistently held that capital punishment may be imposed only in the “rarest of rare” cases where the crime is of exceptional gravity and life imprisonment is deemed inadequate.
Even when a trial court awards the death sentence, it does not automatically attain finality. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, every death sentence must be confirmed by the concerned High Court, which re-examines both the conviction and the sentence.
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The death row punishment remains deeply contentious in India as those in favour of capital punishment argue that it serves as a necessary deterrent for heinous crimes and provides justice to victims’ families. In contrast, some reject this idea on the grounds of a lack of conclusive evidence that death row punishment deters crime more effectively than life imprisonment.