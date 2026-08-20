After 22 death sentences in 4 months, 100 murder cases moved from UP judge’s court

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar delivered 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months. (Image enhanced using AI)

Around 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar, who had handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, have been transferred to the Court of the District and Sessions Judge through an administrative order, PTI reported.

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the cases, involving offences punishable with death or life imprisonment, were transferred from the fast-track court headed by Diwakar to the court of District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Muzaffarnagar District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said lawyers and litigants had expressed apprehensions that the court could award the death penalty. He said most of the contested cases had now been transferred. “It is within the jurisdiction of the district judge to decide which cases are to be transferred and to which court,” Tyagi said, adding that the transfer of cases was a routine administrative exercise.