2026 poll race heats up: Madras High Court orders TN Bar Council to urgently decide on advocate’s plea to contest election

The election of members to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is to be conducted on March 30, the Madras High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to immediately decide the request of a woman advocate seeking resumption of her practice and inclusion in the voters’ list for the upcoming 2026 Bar Council elections, after she was relieved from her role as law consultant to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Justices R Suresh Kumar and N Senthilkumar were hearing a plea filed by advocate R K Kalpana, seeking directions to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to include her name in the final voters’ list for the 2026 Bar Council elections and permit her to contest and vote in it.