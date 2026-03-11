2026 poll race heats up: Madras High Court orders TN Bar Council to urgently decide on advocate’s plea to contest election

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to immediately decide the request of a woman advocate seeking resumption of her practice and inclusion in the voters’ list for the upcoming 2026 Bar Council elections, after she was relieved from her role as law consultant to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
Justices R Suresh Kumar and N Senthilkumar were hearing a plea filed by advocate R K Kalpana, seeking directions to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to include her name in the final voters’ list for the 2026 Bar Council elections and permit her to contest and vote in it.
Justices R Suresh Kumar and N Senthilkumar directed the Bar Council to consider advocate R K Kalpana’s request.
“This court is inclined to dispose of this writ petition with a direction to the respondent Bar Council to consider the request made by the petitioner dated 27.02.2026 and pass orders thereon, on merits and in accordance with law, by today itself, that is by 09.03.2026,” the high court said in its March 9 order.
The election of members to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is to be conducted on March 30 between 10 am and 5 pm by a High-Powered Election Committee appointed by the Supreme Court in November 2025.
‘Law consultant to contesting polls’
The petitioner, R K Kalpana, was working as the counsel for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and hence she sought suspension from her practice by making a request on February 11.
Following the same, the petitioner’s practice was suspended by the said Bar Council. Subsequently, by the order of February 25, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board accepted her resignation and relieved her from duty as law consultant from the board.
Advocate Kalpana once again made a request on February 27 to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to resume her practice since she has been relieved as law consultant from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
The petitioner claimed that the request is still pending with the said Bar Council, and the authority concerned has not passed any orders.
The petitioner also stated that she has already filed a nomination to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council Election.
She pointed out that she rushed to the court because of the upcoming Bar elections in 2026.
Appearing for the Bar Council concerned, advocate C K Chandrasekar submitted that requests regarding the suspension and resumption of legal practice are normally considered promptly by the state Bar Council.
However, he clarified that the issue of including the petitioner’s name in the voters’ list for the Bar Council elections would have to be decided by the High-Powered Election Committee constituted pursuant to orders of the Supreme Court.
Chandrasekar also submitted that the petitioner’s request dated February 27 would be taken up immediately and decided by the Bar Council on March 9 itself, considering the urgency highlighted by the petitioner.
The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was recently notified about the various complaints received by the authority concerned regarding candidates defacing the court premises by affixing wall posters and pamphlets in connection with the election.
The Bar Council advised the candidates to take necessary steps immediately to remove such wall posters and pamphlets defacing the court premises and to ensure that the same does not occur again.
It further cautioned the candidates that strict action would be taken for any kind of corrupt practices to solicit votes, including the distribution of money and other material gifts.
