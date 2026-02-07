2020 riots larger conspiracy case: HC notice to Delhi Police on bail pleas of two accused

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi Police on bail pleas of Salim Malik and Athar Khan. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police while hearing the bail pleas of two accused in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Salim Malik and Athar Khan, in their bail pleas, have claimed parity with the co-accused in the case, who have been granted bail by the Supreme Court. While Malik has claimed parity with accused Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed, Athar has claimed parity with Mohd Saleem Khan. Both Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed were among the five granted bail by the SC on January 5.

According to the prosecution, Athar Khan and Saleem Khan, along with Salim Malik alias Munna, destroyed or covered government-installed CCTV cameras so that they could allegedly operate fearlessly.