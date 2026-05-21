2020 Northeast Delhi riots: Supreme Court to hear bail pleas of two accused on Friday

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Saifi, and Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for Ahmed, said they were relying on the judgment in the Gulfisha Fatima vs State case as the principle laid down therein was enough to secure their clients bail.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail pleas of two of the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots case that challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail.

Posting the matter for hearing on Friday, the top court, however, indicated that it was, prima facie, in favour of granting them the relief. “Prima facie, we are with you,” a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale said as it adjourned the hearing on pleas by accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, had told the court that he was studying a judgment delivered on Monday by a two-judge SC bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, granting bail to Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi – booked under UAPA in a case of narco-terror probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had told the top court that that the matter might need to be referred to a larger bench owing to conflicting views of two other two-judge benches.