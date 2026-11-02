2019 ‘honour killing’: Rajasthan High Court acquits 11, overturns father’s death sentence

The Rajasthan High Court has acquitted 11 men, including one who had been sentenced to death, in a 2019 double murder that the prosecution said was a case of “honour killing“. The court found serious lapses in the investigation, describing it as “casual, perfunctory and lackadaisical”. It also stressed that a statement alone cannot be treated as proof of guilt.

The case involved the murder of a woman and a man who were allegedly in a relationship. The prosecution accused the woman’s father and others of killing them because he disapproved of their relationship.

In the October 30 order, Justices Mahendar Kumar Goyal and Bhuwan Goy referred to the classical legal treatise Katyayan Smriti, written around 1,900–2,000 years ago, in which Maharishi Katyayan described evidence as “the eye of righteousness” and an important means of delivering justice. The bench also quoted another verse attributed to Maharishi Katyayan: “A learned judge should not accept any matter without evidence. A mere statement cannot be considered proof.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The court made these observations while hearing appeals filed by the accused against their conviction by a trial court in November 2024. The trial court had sentenced one accused to death, nine to life imprisonment and another to three years in prison.

‘Honour killing’, conviction

According to the prosecution, the case arose from the murder of a man and a woman. The prosecution alleged that the two were in love, a relationship that the woman’s father did not approve of, and that he conspired with the other accused to murder them.

Justices Mahendar Kumar Goyal and Bhuwan Goy found serious lapses in the handling of CCTV footage. Justices Mahendar Kumar Goyal and Bhuwan Goy found serious lapses in the handling of CCTV footage.

The prosecution alleged that the male victim was called to a petrol pump on the night of October 21, 2019, where he was allegedly beaten and taken away in a passenger vehicle. It was claimed that he 10946784and the woman were taken to her father’s house, where they were beaten to death, and their bodies were later disposed of at another location.

Also Read | Authoritarianism starts when society fears questions: Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan

The prosecution relied substantially on CCTV footage collected from the petrol pump and the woman’s father’s house, along with recoveries allegedly made at the instance of the accused, to establish their involvement.

Story continues below this ad

The petrol pump footage showed a boy and a girl arriving on a black motorcycle where three to four men beat the male victim and take him away in a passenger vehicle. The footage from the house showed a man, allegedly the father, severely beating the woman.

The trial court convicted the accused on November 30, 2024. The woman’s father was sentenced to death, nine others were awarded life imprisonment, and one of them was sentenced to three years in prison for an offence relating to the alleged destruction of evidence. Aggrieved by the conviction and sentence, the accused approached the high court.

‘Unbroken chain of custody absent’

Senior Advocate V R Bajwa, appearing for the accused, argued that though the case is based on circumstantial evidence, the prosecution failed to prove a complete chain of circumstances leading only to the hypothesis of the accused persons’ guilt.

He added that before reliance can be placed upon the electronic evidence, it is incumbent upon the court to record a satisfaction that the prosecution has shown an unbroken chain of custody of the samples. However, such a chain was completely absent in the instant case, he added.

Story continues below this ad

It was stated that the case did not fall within the category of the “rarest of the rare cases” and, therefore, the death penalty was not warranted.

Public prosecutor Amit Kumar Punia argued that the trial court had correctly appreciated the evidence and that the CCTV footage, recoveries and other circumstances established the accused persons’ involvement.

HC finds serious lapses

The high court found serious lapses in the handling of CCTV footage collected from the woman’s father’s house and the petrol pump. It noted that the faces of several people in the footage were not clearly visible. It also pointed out that the investigating officer did not know the accused before the incident.

The court criticised the “casual, perfunctory and lackadaisical” manner in which the investigation had been conducted. Referring to the Katyayan Smriti, it said that the delivery of justice in criminal cases depended substantially on the quality of evidence placed before the court by the prosecution.

Story continues below this ad

The bench said that many investigating and supervising officers were unaware of the procedures for collecting, seizing and preserving electronic evidence and proving it in court.

Also Read | Madras High Court lets grandmother care for 11-year-old girl despite abuse allegations

It directed the director general of police (DGP) to prepare and circulate a standard operating procedure for collecting, seizing, preserving and proving electronic evidence, particularly CCTV footage and call detail records. It also asked the DGP to ensure regular training programmes across the state for investigating officers, station house officers and supervisory officers.

Rejecting the trial court’s order, the high court said, “The prosecution could not set up a complete and unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence consistent only with the hypothesis of the guilt of the appellants (accused)”. Allowing the appeals, the high court acquitted all the accused and quashed the sentence awarded to one of them.