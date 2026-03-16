2016 Una Dalit flogging case: Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35

Vashram Sarvaiya, the complainant in the case, described the ruling as “sad”, saying: “We will challenge it in the High Court and up to the Supreme Court.”

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readVeravalUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 05:33 PM IST
una dalit flogging-son and fatherVashram Sarvaiya, the complainant in the case, described the ruling as “sad”, saying: “We will challenge it in the High Court and up to the Supreme Court.” Balu Sarvaiya, father of the victims, with his son Vashram. (Source: Express Photo)
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A Sessions court in Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district Monday convicted five people and acquitted 35 others in the 2016 Dalit flogging case in Una.

The five people convicted in the case are Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Nagjibhai Vaniya, Pramodgiri Gausvami and Balvantgiri Gausvami. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jignesh Pandya has posted the hearing on Tuesday to determine the convicts’ sentence.

Four of the 41 people facing trial in the case were policemen at the Una police station. While one — then police inspector Nirmalsinh Zala — died during the trial, the other three have been acquitted.

“Five of the accused have been convicted by the court under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 3(1)(10) of the Atrocity Act (intentional insult, intimidation or caste-based abuse against SC/ST member),” V C Mavadhiya, one of the defence lawyers in the case, told The Indian Express.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mota Samadhiyala village in Gujarat’s Una tehsil on July 11, 2016. Vashram Sarvaiya and two of his relatives were skinning dead cows — one of them killed by a lion — when the accused gathered and allegedly began publicly flogging them over suspicions of cow slaughter. The victims were also stripped of their mobile phones.

Explaining the court order, Mavadhiya said: “There were so many persons involved in the so-called incident. The prosecution could not bring out who did what either in its complaint or in its testimony before the court. Therefore, the court has not found the offence against rest of the accused as proved.”

Vashram Sarvaiya, the complainant in the case, described the ruling as “sad”, saying: “We will challenge it in the High Court and up to the Supreme Court.”

Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

 

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