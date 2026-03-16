2016 Una Dalit flogging case: Gujarat court convicts 5, acquits 35

Vashram Sarvaiya, the complainant in the case, described the ruling as “sad”, saying: “We will challenge it in the High Court and up to the Supreme Court.” Balu Sarvaiya, father of the victims, with his son Vashram. (Source: Express Photo)

A Sessions court in Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district Monday convicted five people and acquitted 35 others in the 2016 Dalit flogging case in Una.

The five people convicted in the case are Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Nagjibhai Vaniya, Pramodgiri Gausvami and Balvantgiri Gausvami. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jignesh Pandya has posted the hearing on Tuesday to determine the convicts’ sentence.

Four of the 41 people facing trial in the case were policemen at the Una police station. While one — then police inspector Nirmalsinh Zala — died during the trial, the other three have been acquitted.

“Five of the accused have been convicted by the court under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 3(1)(10) of the Atrocity Act (intentional insult, intimidation or caste-based abuse against SC/ST member),” V C Mavadhiya, one of the defence lawyers in the case, told The Indian Express.