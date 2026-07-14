Missing evidence, delayed UAPA sanction: Bengaluru court acquits 3 in 2012 Naxal case

A special court dealing with National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Bengaluru has acquitted three former Naxals in a 2012 alleged gun battle case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish their presence at the encounter site and pointing to missing evidence, including unrecovered cartridges and procedural delays in granting sanction under the UAPA.

The 93rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge acquitted Ravindra alias Kotehonda Ravi, 28, Mundagaru Latha alias Shyamala, 30, and Sundari Kuthluru, 35, of all charges on July 11.

“Going through the deposition of all the witnesses, it creates doubt in the mind of the court regarding the occurrence of the incident and the presence of these accused at the said place. Hence, this court is of the view that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these accused, along with other accused persons, formed an unlawful assembly, used force against the police, attempted to murder them and waged war against the Government,” Judge K Bhagya said in her judgment.