Missing evidence, delayed UAPA sanction: Bengaluru court acquits 3 in 2012 Naxal case

The court raised questions over investigation gaps in a major anti-Naxal case where the accused faced charges under the UAPA, Arms Act, and IPC.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruJul 14, 2026 02:26 PM IST
2012 Chikkamagaluru encounter case, Bengaluru NIA court, former Naxals acquitted, UAPA, Chikkamagaluru encounter, Anti-Naxal Force, NIA special court, Karnataka Naxal case, Judge K Bhagya, UAPA case, Karnataka legal news, Indian express newsThe Bengaluru court acquitted Ravindra alias Kotehonda Ravi, Mundagaru Latha alias Shyamala, and Sundari Kuthluru of all charges. (Express File Photo)
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A special court dealing with National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Bengaluru has acquitted three former Naxals in a 2012 alleged gun battle case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish their presence at the encounter site and pointing to missing evidence, including unrecovered cartridges and procedural delays in granting sanction under the UAPA.

The 93rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge acquitted Ravindra alias Kotehonda Ravi, 28, Mundagaru Latha alias Shyamala, 30, and Sundari Kuthluru, 35, of all charges on July 11.

Also Read | Karnataka’s ‘last Naxals’: How the state government got a group of rebels to give up arms, return to the mainstream

“Going through the deposition of all the witnesses, it creates doubt in the mind of the court regarding the occurrence of the incident and the presence of these accused at the said place. Hence, this court is of the view that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these accused, along with other accused persons, formed an unlawful assembly, used force against the police, attempted to murder them and waged war against the Government,” Judge K Bhagya said in her judgment.

Evidence, sanction

The court also observed that the empty cartridges fired by the police at a suspected Naxal camp near Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district were never recovered, grenade remnants were never seized, and the ammunition log was never produced before the court.

The court also noted that the investigating officer submitted a report to the government on February 18, 2015, seeking sanction to prosecute under the UAPA, but the sanction was issued on March 31, 2015, after a 40-day delay.

“As per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules, 2008, the recommending authority must submit its report containing the recommendations to the government within seven working days of receiving the evidence gathered by the Investigating Officer. The government is then required to make a decision regarding sanction for prosecution within seven working days from the date of receiving the recommendations,” the order stated, highlighting that the rules were not complied with.

Other accused

Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, who was also named in the FIR, died in an alleged encounter in 2024 in Udupi district. Latha, Kuthluru, Vanajakshi Balaehole, Mareppa Aroli, K Vasantha, and T N Jeesh surrendered before the government in 2025.

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The other co-accused in the linked case, B G Krishnamurthy, Shobha alias Parvathi, and Sreemathi, were separately acquitted by another special court in January this year.

On August 18, 2012, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) launched an operation against the suspected Naxal camp, leading to an exchange of fire between the police and Naxals, during which grenades were also used.

A case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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