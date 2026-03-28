2011 Moradabad violence: 16 sentenced to life for attacking senior IPS officer, torching vehicles

Sixteen people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Moradabad Saturday in connection with violence that broke out in a village in the Mainather area 15 years ago, leaving a senior IPS officer grievously injured.

The convicts, from a minority community, were found guilty of ransacking a police outpost, setting vehicles on fire, and carrying out a “murderous assault” on the officer. The violence was triggered by an alleged act of disrespect towards a religious book.

During the attack, Ashok Kumar Singh, who was serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Moradabad at the time, sustained multiple injuries, including eight fractures to his hands, shoulder, and ribs. He remained in hospital for 10 days and underwent medical treatment for nearly six months thereafter.

On Tuesday, the court had convicted the 16, who had been out on bail until then. They were taken into custody. The court was to pronounce the sentence on Friday but due to a holiday, the matter was taken up on Saturday.

Additional District Government Counsel, Moradabad, Brij Raj, said, “Additional District Judge Krishna Kumar Singh sentenced all 16 accused to imprisonment for life and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of them.”

He further said in total, 24 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, including the then District Magistrate, Raj Shekhar, and the then SSP, Ashok Kumar Singh.

The accused were convicted under IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent destroy house, etc).

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The incident took place during the tenure of the Mayawati-led government in the state.

Ashok Kumar is currently serving as Additional Director General at the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Raj Shekhar is Managing Director Jal Nigam (Rural).

The case

According to the prosecution, on July 6, 2011, a police team visited the residence of one Taslim in Asalatnagar village, which falls under the Mainather police station area. Police, allegedly accompanied by two sons of a local resident, had gone to question Taslim’s eldest son, Muslim Ahmed, following allegations that he had molested a minor girl.

The prosecution said when the police team arrived, only Taslim’s daughter was at home. Shortly after, rumours began circulating in the village that the policemen had allegedly disrespected a religious book at Taslim’s home. Angry residents soon gathered in large numbers and blocked the Sambhal road.

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When police attempted to disperse the crowd, the prosecution said, the situation escalated and protesters started pelting stones. Personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were rushed in to assist the local police; they too came under attack, and their vehicle was set on fire by the mob.

Ashok Kumar rushed to the spot along with senior district officials, including Raj Shekhar. Both officers were travelling in the same vehicle. Their car was halted near the Dingarpur area, where protesters had already set a government vehicle on fire.

According to the prosecution, while Ashok Kumar attempted to pacify the crowd, Raj Shekhar and other officials moved away from the spot.

Finding the SSP alone, the prosecution said members of the mob allegedly surrounded and attacked him. Additional police forces who reached the location managed to disperse the mob and rushed Ashok Kumar to a hospital.

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Police registered an FIR and arrested 25 persons in connection with the incident. During the probe, six of the accused were found to be minors and their cases were separated for proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act.

A chargesheet was filed in court against the remaining 19 accused. Three of them passed away during the trial.

At the time, the Mayawati-led government had dismissed seven policemen who were part of the escort team accompanying Ashok Kumar for allegedly fleeing the spot when the officer was attacked.