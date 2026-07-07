18 years after Ahmedabad blasts, Gujarat High Court upholds 38 death sentences

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday upheld the sentence awarded by a special trial court four years ago in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, confirming the death penalty for 38 of the 49 convicted accused and life imprisonment for the remaining 11.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave, pronounced the verdict in the appeals moved soon after the trial court’s judgment in 2022.

Of those facing death row, at least 13 are from Gujarat, followed by eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, two each from Kerala and Karnataka, and one from Hyderabad.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 people and leaving around 200 injured. Of the 24 bombs, one each at Kalol and Naroda did not go off.