18 years after Ahmedabad blasts, Gujarat High Court upholds 38 death sentences

The July 26, 2008, attacks targeted multiple locations across Ahmedabad, leaving 56 people dead and around 200 injured in one of the country’s deadliest terror attacks.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 12:31 PM IST
2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad blasts verdict, Gujarat HC judgment, 2008 serial blasts, death penalty upheld, Indian Mujahideen, SIMI, Ahmedabad bomb blasts, Special Court verdict, UAPA, terror case verdict, Gujarat terror attackAs many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots. (File Photo)
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The Gujarat High Court Tuesday upheld the sentence awarded by a special trial court four years ago in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, confirming the death penalty for 38 of the 49 convicted accused and life imprisonment for the remaining 11.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave, pronounced the verdict in the appeals moved soon after the trial court’s judgment in 2022.

Of those facing death row, at least 13 are from Gujarat, followed by eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, two each from Kerala and Karnataka, and one from Hyderabad.

Also Read | Explained: The Ahmedabad blasts of 2008, recalled

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 people and leaving around 200 injured. Of the 24 bombs, one each at Kalol and Naroda did not go off.

‘Revenge for post-Godhra riots’

A special court, presided over by Special Judge A R Patel, held the criminal trial in February 2022 against 77 accused claimed to be associated with ‘Indian Mujahideen’, believed to be an offshoot of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The prosecution had claimed that the accused planned the serial blasts as “revenge” for the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat and to overthrow a democratically elected government.

Also Read | Bicycles in bombings: A short history

The court convicted 49 of them, awarding death sentences to 38 of them while sending the 11 other convicts to life imprisonment. The court acquitted 28 of the accused, giving them the benefit of the doubt. One of the accused persons in the case had turned approver.

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The trial culminated based on 35 cases registered, 20 at Ahmedabad and 15 in Surat, where similar bombs that did not go off were found after the Ahmedabad bombings.

The 49 convicts were found guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substance Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

 

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