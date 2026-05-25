2005 child sexual assault: Why conviction was reduced to ‘attempt to rape’, sentence halved to 5 years

Observing that the prosecution had failed to establish penetration, a key requirement for rape under the law prevailing in 2005, the Kerala High Court has modified a rape conviction to attempted rape of a minor, and reduced the accused’s sentence from 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment to five years of jail.

Dealing with the accused’s plea challenging the special court’s sentence, Justice A Badharudeen noted that since the offence occurred in 2005, it was governed by the legal standards before the 2013 amendment to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which defines the crime of rape.

“When a person is attempting to do an act with the intention to do so, and he would do some overt acts, and when he could not complete the offence by doing the remaining overt act or acts, the law would punish such a person for the commission of the offence of attempting to commit the said offence, for which the punishment is half of the punishment provided for such offence,” the court said on May 18.