20 years on, Chhattisgarh High Court acquits 2 in LIC loan fraud case probed by CBI, says ‘strong suspicion isn’t proof’

The CBI had claimed that during 1994–95, the accused fraudulently procured the disbursement of an LIC loan of Rs 1 lakh against a fictitious policy. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Holding that strong suspicion cannot take the place of proof in a case involving the sanction of a Rs 1 lakh loan against a fictitious policy, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently acquitted two accused, including an LIC assistant, nearly 20 years after the CBI probed the loan fraud case.

Justice Rajani Dubey was hearing the appeal of two accused, Avinash Pandit and Arun Vasant Bapat, challenging the sentence awarded to them by a special trial court in 2005.

“Suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof. In the absence of cogent and legally admissible evidence regarding conspiracy and any active role of appellants, the prosecution has failed to establish the foundational facts essential for sustaining charges under…the Indian Penal Code and …the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the high court said in its February 26 order.