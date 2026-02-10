20 years after tsunami: Calcutta High Court rules ‘corporate’ label can’t block disaster relief

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a plantation company for compensation for the damage caused by the 2004 tsunami. (Image generated using AI)

While hearing an almost two-decade-old damage claim of the losses suffered during the 2004 tsunami, the Calcutta High Court has quashed an administrative order denying compensation to a plantation company, and directed the authority to pay in accordance with relevant rules.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, on February 5, said that the administration’s attempt to exclude the company from relief schemes based on its corporate status was legally unsustainable.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray directed the Andaman Administration to pay the admissible compensation within twelve weeks.

The administration denied the compensation, saying that the relief under the National Disaster Management guidelines was intended strictly for “small and marginal farmers”, and the petitioner falls in the corporate category, which does not fall under the guidelines’ purview