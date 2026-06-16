After 20-year wait for flat, woman wins Rs 4.77 lakh over ‘incomplete facilities’

The complainant contended that civil amenities like power connection, water supply and gas connection were not provided to her as per the conditions as stated in the brochure. (AI-generated image)

A 51-year-old woman who paid Rs 4.37 lakh for a flat allotted by a government development authority in 2006 secured a refund nearly two decades later after a consumer commission found that the flat was not delivered with basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sewerage or proper approach roads.

A bench of president Harveen Bhardwa, along with members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon of the Jalandhar consumer commission held that an allottee cannot be made to wait indefinitely for a habitable home, and ordered a refund of the deposited amount with interest, along with Rs 40,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

“The contention of the OP (authority concerned) is that the possession of the flat was delivered to the allottee at site on 11.03.2011 as such, the present complaint is barred by law of limitation, but the contention raised by the OP is not tenable as the photographs and news cuttings have been proved on record by the complainant, which shows that the facilities and development in the Indira Puram is incomplete, meaning thereby there is no development at all,” the June 4 order read.