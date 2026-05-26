20-year gap in voter lists costs Assam woman her citizenship: Why Gauhati High Court upheld her foreign national status

The Gauhati High Court had dismissed a plea filed by a woman, upholding the decision of the Foreigners’ Tribunal, which declared her a foreign national who entered India after the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, highlighting an unexplained 20-year gap in the voter list records between 1965 and 1985.

A division bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Pranjal Das was dealing with a plea of a woman challenging the Foreigners Tribunal order. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof mandated under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

“We have also noted that in the voters’ lists, there is an inordinate and unexplained gap of about 20 years from 1965 to 1985, which is the most crucial period, as the cut-off date is March 25, 1971,” the court said on May 22.