‘2 young children lost lives’: Mumbai court denies bail to students in drug overdose case

The prosecution said that a WhatsApp group was formed with students to order the pills and collect money.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of two MBA students in connection with the deaths of two of their college mates due to ‘drug overdose’ at a music concert in April, considering the severity of the offence.

The two students, along with others, were arrested in April, following the deaths of a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman after allegedly consuming ‘ecstasy’ pills (MDMA) at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

“Two young child (sic) have lost their lives while one daughter is found in serious condition. In such a situation, looking at the prescribed punishment, gravity of offence coupled with the role by applicant in this crime, this court is not inclined to allow present application,” special judge R K Deshpande said in the order made available on Saturday.