‘2 young children lost lives’: Mumbai court denies bail to students in drug overdose case

The Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to other accused, including employees of NESCO.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiAug 29, 2026 04:19 PM IST
drug overdose deathsThe prosecution said that a WhatsApp group was formed with students to order the pills and collect money.
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A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of two MBA students in connection with the deaths of two of their college mates due to ‘drug overdose’ at a music concert in April, considering the severity of the offence.

The two students, along with others, were arrested in April, following the deaths of a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman after allegedly consuming ‘ecstasy’ pills (MDMA) at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

“Two young child (sic) have lost their lives while one daughter is found in serious condition. In such a situation, looking at the prescribed punishment, gravity of offence coupled with the role by applicant in this crime, this court is not inclined to allow present application,” special judge R K Deshpande said in the order made available on Saturday.

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Raunak Khandelwal, 25, and Pratik Pandey, 24, had filed bail pleas before the special court. Pandey said no narcotic substance was recovered from him, nor was it found that he had consumed any. Khandelwal stated that apart from the statement of a third victim, who was admitted in the hospital, there is no evidence to link him to the drug procurement.

The two had also said that over 100 witnesses have been named in the chargesheet and the trial may take time to commence. A third accused, Nitesh Khemlani, brother of another accused, had also filed bail, stating that he had no role in the case.

Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution said that Pandey and Khandelwal had distributed the contraband pills to their classmates after purchasing them from a co-accused. The prosecution also said that a WhatsApp group was formed with students to order the pills and collect money. Against Khemlani, the prosecution said that he had received around Rs 20 lakh in the account of his partner, which was then used for the procurement of 4,000 pills.

The Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to other accused, including employees of NESCO. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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After the deaths of the students, the police arrested those who supplied the ecstasy pills to the students, including their friends, and later tracked the backward linkages. In May, the Mumbai police arrested the alleged kingpin of the drug network that provided ecstasy pills — identified as Mahesh Hiro Khemlani alias Mark, a Hong Kong resident.

Investigators have also uncovered an alleged international supply chain through which the contraband was smuggled into India from the United States, concealed inside paint containers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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