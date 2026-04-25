150 km apart, same script: Allahabad High Court questions ‘strange coincidence’ in FIRs

The Allahabad High Court recently questioned the ‘strange coincidence’ of the same wording of FIRs filed in two different districts situated at a distance of more than 150 Kilometers to each other.
A bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava directed the concerned superintendents of police to file fresh personal affidavits explaining the similar wording in the FIRs and responding to the inconsistencies highlighted by the court.
“Let concerned Superintendent of Police filed their personal affidavits indicating the incongruities as have been pointed out by this Court in this order and also explaining the strange coincidence of primarily same wording of FIRs being filed in two districts situated at a distance of more than 150 Kilometers to each other,” the court said in its order dated April 16.
Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava
‘Similar scripts’
The court was hearing a plea challenging FIR registered in Hardoi district under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) of BNS, 2023, Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition), 25 (punishment for certain offences) of Arms Act, 1959 and certain sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. The court noted that in the connected petition, an FIR was lodged at Bahraich district but coincidentally the said FIR also used a similar script.
The court noted that the FIRs, registered in different districts, Hardoi and Bahraich, over 150 kilometres apart indicated that one of the accused was shot at by the authorities in their leg.
It found that in one case the accused was shot in his right leg whereas in the second case the accused was shot on the right leg.
“Prima facie both the cases fall within the ambit of there being an encounter and the accused having suffered grievous injuries,” the court noted.
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The bench observed that prima facie both cases fell within the ambit of police encounters involving grievous injuries, thereby attracting safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) v State of Maharashtra.
“With regard to encounters, Hon’ble the Supreme Court…has issued detailed guidelines, which are applicable both where the encounter has either resulted in death or grievous injuries, such encounters have been viewed suspiciously by Hon’ble Supreme Court and in order to get over the said suspicion, the said guidelines have been issued”, the court said.
The high court however noted that the responses of the SPs concerned were silent as to whether the guidelines of the Apex Court were adhered to.
The court therefore directed the concerned superintendents of police to file fresh personal affidavits responding to the incongruities as have been pointed out by the court.
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“The said personal affidavits would also indicate as to whether the guidelines as laid down by Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of PUCL (supra) as well as Raju alias Raj Kumar (supra) have been followed and the manner in which they have been followed,” the court added.
The court also remarked that if the safeguards were not adhered to “in letter and spirit,” the officers must explain why action should not be initiated against responsible officials.
Court’s direction
The court granted three weeks for filing the affidavits and warned that if they are not filed within the stipulated period, the superintendents of police of the respective districts will have to appear in person along with records to assist the court.
The court granted the liberty to the petitioners to file their replies to the objections, if any, to the response of SP.
The court listed the matter to May 21 for further hearing.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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