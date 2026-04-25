150 km apart, same script: Allahabad High Court questions ‘strange coincidence’ in FIRs

The Allahabad High Court recently questioned the ‘strange coincidence’ of the same wording of FIRs filed in two different districts situated at a distance of more than 150 Kilometers to each other.

A bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava directed the concerned superintendents of police to file fresh personal affidavits explaining the similar wording in the FIRs and responding to the inconsistencies highlighted by the court.

“Let concerned Superintendent of Police filed their personal affidavits indicating the incongruities as have been pointed out by this Court in this order and also explaining the strange coincidence of primarily same wording of FIRs being filed in two districts situated at a distance of more than 150 Kilometers to each other,” the court said in its order dated April 16.