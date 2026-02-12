15 years after soldier’s death, Uttarakhand High Court rejects bus authority ‘cyclist’ defense, upholds Rs 28.91 lakh award

The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld the compensation awarded to the kin of a 33 year-old Indian Army soldier who passed away in a road accident 15 years ago, observing that the findings of the tribunal on the issue of negligence was based on proper appreciation of oral and documentary evidence.

Justice Pankaj Purohit dismissed the appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation which had challenged the motor accident claims tribunal’s order granting Rs 28.91 lakh compensation to the claimants.

“The Tribunal has rightly held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the UPSRTC bus, which collided from behind with a stationary truck. The defence sought to be raised by the appellant that the accident occurred due to a sudden appearance of a cyclist remained unsubstantiated,” the order read.