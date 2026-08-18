15-km walk to Vaishno Devi without ‘travel help’, agency to pay Rs 5 lakh to travellers

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a travel agency to pay over Rs 5 lakh to a 22-member tour group after the agency allegedly failed to provide the promised accommodation, transport and other arrangements during their Kashmir trip. The group claimed that they had to incur additional expenses and walk around 15 km to reach the Vaishno Devi Temple, without any assistance from the agency.

President Sholy P R and member Lekhamma C K of the Alappuzha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing the complaint filed by a man who was leading the 22-member group.

“It is, of course, made more trouble to the team of travellers, especially the complainant as their team leader, following the irresponsible attitude of the opposite parties (travel agency and its partners), for which the opposite parties are liable to pay the amount they received from the complainant without complying with the terms of itinerary provided to the team,” the July 31 order read.

Walked 15 km to reach Vaishno Devi Temple

The man claimed that under his leadership, a group of 22 persons decided to go for temple visits, tourism and other purposes across India, for which he informed the travel agency and its partners to make the necessary arrangements.

The complainant also claimed that the travel agency had convinced and made the group believe that they would provide facilities to visit temples and various regions of Kashmir as per the itinerary given by them and for which the partners of the agency received an amount of Rs 21,000 from each of the 22 travellers.

He added that, being the leader of the group, the other members deposited their amounts of Rs 21,000 each into his account and he allegedly then transferred the total amount, including his own charge, to the travel agency.

As agreed, the complainant and his team allegedly reached Katra Railway Station on March 22, 2025, at 11.30 pm, where no one from the agency was available to provide services as agreed in the itinerary, even after contacting the phone numbers they provided.

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According to the complainant, he had to incur additional expenses for completing their trip in the absence of the agency, which had already obtained the amount from the complainant for said expenses. The man claimed that he and team members had to walk around 15 km to reach the Vaishno Devi Temple. Aggrieved, the complainant and his team faced more troubles and financial loss, hence filed this complaint. The complainant was represented by advocate K A Eswariamma in the matter.

‘Purposely avoided notice’

The commission noted that the travel agency and its partners did not appear before it. It found that they had “purposely avoided/evaded” accepting the notices issued in the complaint and proceeded against them ex parte.

The commission also examined the documents produced by the complainant, including the travel agency’s registration certificate, travel summary, payment records, bank statements and a cheque issued by the agency that was later dishonoured for “insufficient funds”.

The commission held that the agency’s irresponsible conduct had caused additional trouble and financial loss to the travellers, and that it was liable to pay the amount incurred by the complainant after the agency failed to comply with the itinerary.

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The commission directed the travel agency to pay Rs 4.98 lakh to the complainant within 60 days. It also held that the complainant was entitled to Rs 3,000 as costs of proceedings and held that the agency, along with its partners, should jointly and severally comply with the order within 60 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a travel agency cannot avoid its responsibility after accepting payment for promised services and failing to provide them. Such lapses can make the agency liable for the financial loss caused to consumers.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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