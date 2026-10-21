14-year-old’s India basketball dream hits passport hurdle, Delhi High Court steps in

A 14-year-old basketball player invited to represent India at an international tournament in Singapore risked missing the competition after his passport application became caught amid his parents’ ongoing matrimonial dispute, prompting the Delhi High Court to direct the passport authorities to take steps towards issuing his passport within a week as the tournament approached.

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing a petition filed by the boy’s mother seeking a passport for her minor son from the Regional Passport Authority in Delhi.

“In a case where the dispute between the parents is ongoing, the indemnity/ undertaking has to be given with supporting documents showing that the Court has not prohibited the issuance of a passport to the minor child… The Respondents (Regional Passport Authority, Delhi) are directed to take steps for issuance of passport on indemnity/undertaking being given by the petitioners with the supporting documents. Let the same be done within a period of one week,” the court said on October 7.

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The petition arose after the child received an invitation to represent the Indian contingent in the Under-14 boys’ category at the 15th Asia Pacific Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Singapore from October 19 to October 25. His mother had applied for his passport on September 23 under the regular category, but feared that a delay could prevent him from participating in the tournament.

Justice Amit Mahajan directed the Delhi passport authorities to take steps to issue the minor’s passport within a week, subject to prescribed documents and undertakings. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Amit Mahajan directed the Delhi passport authorities to take steps to issue the minor’s passport within a week, subject to prescribed documents and undertakings. (Image enhanced using AI)

Father consented to passport issuance

The case arose against the backdrop of matrimonial litigation between the parents. The boy is presently in his mother’s care and custody, while custody proceedings are pending before the family court at Saket Courts in New Delhi.

The petitioners told the court that the boy’s father had consented to the issuance of the passport in a response email dated September 29 after being asked to cooperate with the application process. The mother also filed an affidavit stating that she did not intend to travel with her son. She said she had informed the father about the high court petition by email and through the lawyer representing him before the family court.

No one appeared on behalf of the father during the October 7 hearing, and the court took the mother’s affidavit on record. The high court was informed that the family court had granted visitation rights to the father on March 30, 2026. However, according to the petitioners, there was no order restraining the mother from applying for or obtaining the child’s passport, nor was there an order prohibiting the minor from travelling abroad.

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Passport authority flags need for verification

The Regional Passport Authority’s counsel submitted that proper verification was necessary before a passport could be issued because the parents were involved in an ongoing matrimonial dispute.

The high court noted that the passport authorities already had a procedure for dealing with applications involving minors whose parents were embroiled in matrimonial litigation.

Under Annexure C to the passport application form, passports can be issued to minors in specified circumstances, subject to indemnities or undertakings and supporting documents. Where a dispute between the parents is ongoing, the procedure requires supporting documents showing that a court has not prohibited the issuance of a passport to the minor.

The petitioners’ case was that no such restriction had been imposed by the family court, despite the ongoing custody proceedings. Taking note of the prescribed procedure and the submissions made before it, the high court directed the passport authorities to take steps towards issuing the passport once the petitioners furnished the required indemnity or undertaking and supporting documents under Annexure C. The court set a deadline of one week for the authorities to take the necessary steps.

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Passport order not permission to go abroad

The Delhi High Court clarified that its direction to the passport authority did not amount to permission for the boy to travel abroad. Directing the authority to take steps towards issuing the passport within a week, subject to the prescribed undertakings and supporting documents, Justice Mahajan said the order was based on the petitioners’ submission that the family court had not prohibited passport issuance.

The direction dealt specifically with the passport application and did not decide whether the boy could travel to Singapore for the tournament amid the ongoing custody proceedings. The court also left the petitioners free to pursue appropriate legal remedies if any grievance remained.