14 sentenced to life term in 2008 Fatehpur double murder case

Fourteen people have been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a double murder that resulted from a violent dispute over local supremacy at Pattishah village of Fatehpur district in 2008.
Two persons were also injured in the incident.
The case was registered against 16 persons, but two of the accused died during the trial.
The court announced the quantum of sentence on Friday, a day after holding the 14 guilty of the crime.
“A dispute occurred between two rival groups during a procession in the village. Two persons were killed and two sustained injuries. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on each convict,” said Anil Kumar Dubey, District Government Counsel.
The court examined 13 prosecution witnesses during the trial.
The accused were held guilty of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other charges.
According to the prosecution, the case dates back to December 7, 2008, when Mazhar Haider Naqvi alias Majju Mian, a former village pradhan, along with his son Riyaz Athar Naqvi and his private gunman Shamshad, participated in a procession at Pattishah village.
The prosecution alleged that when the procession reached the residence of Sabir, a member of a rival faction opposed to Naqvi, entered into an altercation with them. The rivalry was rooted in a long-standing dispute linked to the village pradhan’s election, it added.
The verbal exchange soon escalated into a violent clash, during which members of the rival group allegedly attacked Naqvi and his supporters. Firing ensued, leaving Naqvi, his son Riyaz, and gunner Shamshad injured.
The injured were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Riyaz dead on arrival. Shamshad died during treatment.