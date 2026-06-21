14 sentenced to life term in 2008 Fatehpur double murder case

The court announced the quantum of sentence on Friday, a day after holding the 14 guilty of the crime.

Fourteen people have been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a double murder that resulted from a violent dispute over local supremacy at Pattishah village of Fatehpur district in 2008.

Two persons were also injured in the incident.

The case was registered against 16 persons, but two of the accused died during the trial.

The court announced the quantum of sentence on Friday, a day after holding the 14 guilty of the crime.

“A dispute occurred between two rival groups during a procession in the village. Two persons were killed and two sustained injuries. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on each convict,” said Anil Kumar Dubey, District Government Counsel.